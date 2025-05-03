Jorge Jesus is out as head coach of Al-Hilal

Jorge Jesus has left his position as Al-Hilal head coach by mutual consent, the Saudi Arabian soccer team announced Saturday.

The departure of the 70-year-old veteran coach comes just four days after Al-Hilal lost the semifinal of the AFC Champions League Elite to Saudi Arabian rival Al-Ahli.

“The Board of Directors of Al-Hilal Club Company has agreed with the Portuguese head coach of the first football team Jorge Jesus to terminate the contractual relationship between them,” the club posted on social media.

Last season, Jesus, the former Benfica coach who was appointed in July 2023, led Al-Hilal on a world-record winning streak of 34 games as the Riyadh club won a record 19th Saudi Pro League title. This season, however, the club is six points behind leader Al-Ittihad with just five games remaining. Mohammed Al-Shalhoub will take temporary control of the team but it has been reported in domestic media that a foreign coach will be appointed before the four-time Asian champions take on Real Madrid in its opening game of the FIFA Club World Cup on June 18. Jesus´ departure comes at a time when he is being linked in various media reports with the Brazil head coach position, vacant since Dorival Junior was fired in March.