Atif Aslam and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s collaboration shakes the Internet

Two legends, one timeless track and a virtual collaboration that has left the internet speechless. Atif Aslam, the modern-day voice of Pakistan, has paid tribute to the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan (NFAK) with a stunning rendition of “Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Awaey” on the latest season of Velo Sound Station. The song features NFAK’s original vocals, seamlessly woven into Atif’s contemporary performance — a feat made possible by none other than visionary director and producer Bilal Lashari.

Fans, who have long wished to witness a collaboration between the two musical greats, have deeply emotional responses to this digital resurrection of NFAK’s voice. Although NFAK passed away in 1997, Lashari’s creative direction and top-tier VFX have created a visual and sonic experience that feels almost surreal.

Social media has erupted with praise for the track. One fan tweeted, “It was a dream to listen to NFAK live, but now we’re listening to two legends together.” Another wrote, “This is what happens when three maestros come together-Atif, NFAK, and Bilal Lashari.”

The song not only pays homage to Pakistan’s rich musical legacy but also sets a new benchmark for modern tributes. With Atif’s hauntingly powerful voice, NFAK’s eternal qawwali magic and Bilal Lashari’s cinematic brilliance, this collaboration is being hailed as one of the most iconic musical moments of the year.