Penn Badgley reveals he keeps the holy Quran by his bedside

Hollywood actor Penn Badgley, best known for his roles in hit series YOU and Gossip Girl, recently opened up about his spiritual journey in an interview with USA Today.

The actor, who is admired globally for his intense performances, revealed that his inner life is guided by deep reflection and routine spiritual practices.

One of the most striking revelations from the interview was that he keeps a copy of the Quran on his bedside table, occasionally reflecting on its verses. “To be honest, the Quran is always on my bedside table,” Badgley shared, adding that he sometimes ponders over its teachings. His comments have sparked intrigue and appreciation from fans worldwide, especially in an era where spiritual exploration is becoming more openly discussed in celebrity circles.

But his spiritual habits don’t end with nighttime reading. Badgley also follows a morning routine rooted in the Baha’i Faith, which he practices regularly despite a hectic schedule as a father and actor. He begins his day with the “long obligatory prayer,” a central ritual in the Baha’i faith. “Even if my mornings are chaotic because of kids and work, this is the one thing I never skip,” he noted.

The actor explained that the prayer typically takes 15 minutes, though he can recite it in about 7 minutes if rushed, followed by two minutes of meditation. “If I can dedicate 15 to 20 minutes for this, it feels like a luxury. It helps me reconnect with life’s meaning and purpose,” he said.

Penn Badgley’s spiritual openness is a refreshing reminder that behind the fame and red carpets, many celebrities are actively seeking inner peace and purpose, sometimes through sacred texts and centuries-old traditions.