Florence Pugh becomes Guinness world record holder

Florence Pugh has become a Guinness world record holder after jumping from the second tallest building in the world, Merdeka 118 while filming Thunderbolts*.

During an interview with Variety, she candidly discussed her experience of filming the stunt action in which she jumped off over 2,000 feet tall building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“I wanted to do that stunt because I knew that it meant that we all got to do it. Like, yes, I got to jump off the second-tallest building in the world, but so did we all,” the We Live In Time actress said.

“That day in Malaysia was an achievement for all of us,” she continued. “We all got to say that we worked on that stunt and what an impressive and powerful way to start a movie!”

The Hollywood actress portrayed the role of highly skilled spy and assassin Yelena Belova, Black Widow, in the Marvel cinematic movie alongside Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Harrison Ford and Olga Kurylenko.

Moreover, she shared her grandmother’s, whom she called Granzo Pat, honest feedback for her stunt and also for the movie. “She loved the movie. She said, ‘Brilliant, darling. Very thrilling,’ but I didn’t ask her what she thought of the jump.” “She’s also crazy, like she’s someone that does some pretty mad stuff, so maybe she just thought that was a walk in the park,” Florence Pugh concluded.

Thunderbolts* was released on May 2, 2025.