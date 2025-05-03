Sajid Hasan’s son granted bail in narcotics case

Sindh High Court’s constitutional bench has granted bail to Sahhar Hasan, son of renowned actor Sajid Hasan, in a narcotics case and issued his release orders.

During the hearing, Sahhar Hasan’s counsel informed the court that the accused has been in jail for over two months under judicial remand. The court approved his bail against surety bonds worth Rs 1 million.

Earlier, a larger bench of the Sindh High Court had referred the bail plea to the constitutional bench for jurisdiction. Sahhar Hasan was arrested after 557 grams of weed (cannabis) was recovered from him.