Weston Cage marries Jenifer Alexa Canter

Weston Cage Coppola got his cinematic ending. The son of Nicolas Cage and ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton married Jenifer Alexa Canter at The London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills April 25 after announcing their engagement in early March. “I am ineffably honored to announced that I am married to my twin flame just as the creator intended all along,” Weston-who has been married three times before-captioned a group of selfies with Jenifer from their wedding posted to Instagram May 2. “I love you @babyjen more than any man has ever loved.” “What was meant to be shall forever be and I will always protect you and our incontrovertibly God-given marriage by any means necessary,” the 34-year-old continued. “This is the greatest miracle of my existence as I see the reason I was born and divinity itself every time I look into your astronomically beautiful eyes. Our dreams are God’s dreams for the world.” In a statement to E! News, the D-Day actor-who has known Jenifer since they were teenagers-called the marriage “the divine and God-given sacred union that I have always desired.” “I was born for Jenifer,” Weston, who first announced his relationship on Instagram back in November, said. “Being married to her is the most miraculous divine phenomenon I have ever known. My heart was hers all along.” Jenifer also celebrated their nuptials on social media, sharing photos to her Facebook page that provided an inside look at the celebration, including a snap of Nicolas watching the ceremony. “Weston is the love of my life,” she said in a statement to E! News.