MG Pakistan offers free fast charger to all HS PHEV owners

MG Motors Pakistan has announced a major upgrade for its customers by offering a free 7kW home charger to all HS PHEV owners. This offer applies to both new buyers and those who already own the vehicle, making it one of the first retroactive benefits in the local EV market.

The company aims to support cleaner mobility in Pakistan through this move. The new fast charger allows quicker and more efficient home charging, which solves a common problem for electric and hybrid car users—lack of reliable charging options.

While global EV brand BYD made a similar offer earlier, MG’s decision is broader and includes all HS PHEV owners. BYD’s deal only covered buyers still waiting for delivery of the Atto 3, making MG’s step more inclusive and customer-focused.

Priced at Rs 9,699,000, the MG HS PHEV includes a 16.6kWh battery and over 50KM of pure electric range. With added features and now a free charger, MG strengthens its position in Pakistan’s hybrid market and sets a new customer service standard.