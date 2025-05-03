Nushki oil tanker blast claims 7 lives as more victims die in hospital

Four more injured from the Nushki oil tanker blast died during treatment at a private hospital in Karachi. This tragic incident has now claimed seven lives in total, rescue officials confirmed.

The deceased include Salman, Wazir Ahmad, Dur Muhammad, and Abdul Basit. Seventeen critically injured people were moved from Nushki to Karachi for treatment. Out of them, ten are still in the hospital.

Earlier, the explosion occurred when an oil tanker caught fire and suddenly burst in Nushki, Balochistan. It killed the driver on the spot and injured around 70 others, causing panic in the area.

Authorities are providing medical care to the injured. They are also investigating the cause of the explosion to avoid such accidents in the future.