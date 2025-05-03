Kagiso Rabada confirms IPL absence due to recreational drug use

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has revealed that his month-long absence from the IPL was due to a failed drug test. He returned to South Africa on April 3 after playing only two matches for Gujarat Titans. At the time, the franchise stated it was for a “personal matter,” but Rabada has now clarified the reason.

In a statement released via the South African Cricketers’ Association, Rabada admitted to testing positive for a recreational drug. He was placed under provisional suspension and has since remained away from cricket. Although the exact substance has not been disclosed, reports suggest he is now on his way back to India.

Rabada expressed regret and apologized to his fans, teammates, and cricketing authorities. He acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and vowed to come back stronger. “This moment will not define me,” he said, thanking his support system for helping him through the period.

Despite Rabada’s absence, Gujarat Titans have continued their strong IPL campaign, winning seven out of ten matches. However, his return would bolster their bowling lineup, especially with playoffs approaching. His availability for the next game against Mumbai Indians remains uncertain.