Pakistani boxer Shaheer Afridi defeats indian rival in Thailand showdown

Pakistani boxer Shaheer Afridi claimed a major victory over Indian opponent Tarjot Singh Bawa in a ranking fight held in Thailand. The intense Pakistan-India boxing clash drew attention as Afridi showcased remarkable strength and skill throughout the match.

In the fourth round, Afridi overpowered his Indian rival, forcing the referee to stop the bout and declare him the winner. Bawa had already started to stumble during the third round, struggling to keep up with Afridi’s pace and precision.

Afridi’s victory in this high-stakes fight was seen as a proud moment for Pakistan. His dominant performance highlighted his growing reputation in the international boxing scene.

The referee’s decision to end the fight early confirmed Afridi’s control of the match. Fans celebrated the win as another sporting triumph against a traditional rival on foreign soil.