Delays in Punjab’s solar tube well scheme leave 450,000 farmers waiting

The Punjab government’s much-anticipated solar tube well subsidy program has hit major delays, affecting more than 450,000 farmers across the province. Launched as a solution to rising fuel and electricity costs, the scheme offered subsidies up to Rs1 million for solar systems powering tube wells. However, several months after applications closed, farmers have yet to see any support.

Initially managed by the Agriculture Department’s Water Management Wing, the project was later handed to the Punjab Energy Department. This shift has added confusion and slowed progress. Farmers, still burdened by high operational costs, are growing impatient and skeptical about the program’s future.

Vendors involved in the centralised bidding process also feel misled. Many had invested time and money to qualify, but with no official updates and talk of a new subsidy model being considered, some vendors are threatening legal action. The lack of clarity and communication has added to the frustration on all sides.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the government may abandon the centralised bidding system in favor of direct input subsidies. However, no formal decision has been announced, and both farmers and suppliers remain in limbo, with hopes for affordable, solar-powered irrigation now fading.