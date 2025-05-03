Indian fans use VPN to reply to Hania Aamir’s heartfelt instagram question

After the Indian government blocked Hania Aamir’s Instagram account, Indian fans found a way around the ban. By using VPNs, they accessed her posts and responded to her recent captioned photo where she asked, “Don’t you miss me?”

The Instagram block came after an attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. Authorities claimed that accounts like Hania’s posed a threat to national security. In response, Hania posted new photos with the emotional caption, prompting a wave of support from Indian followers.

Fans flooded the post with emotional and funny comments. Many shared that they subscribed to VPNs just to see her posts. Some even said they missed her “again and again.” Hania replied to several comments, and screenshots of her responses quickly went viral.

Not just Indian, but Bangladeshi fans also joined in. One fan promised to share her message with other Indians, while another joked that they’d reach her account “even from Mars.” The incident highlights Hania’s massive cross-border fanbase and the creative ways they stay connected.