Pakistan railways brings ATMs and luxury saloons to the public

In a move aimed at improving passenger convenience, Pakistan Railways has announced that ATM machines from various commercial banks will soon be installed at major railway stations nationwide. The project will begin at key locations and gradually expand to ensure broad access to banking services for travelers.

Additionally, the government has opened five luxury railway saloons—previously reserved for top officials—for public booking. Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi confirmed the decision, which follows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directives to make rail travel more inclusive and service-oriented.

These premium saloons offer high-end amenities and will now be available to the public at affordable fares, making luxury rail travel more accessible. Railway officials emphasized that this change reflects ongoing efforts to modernize services and enhance customer satisfaction.

With both initiatives, Pakistan Railways aims to upgrade travel infrastructure, offer better financial accessibility, and improve the overall passenger experience across the country.