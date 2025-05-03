Despite India’s provocative actions, Pakistan’s response is responsible, says PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that despite India’s provocative actions after the Pahalgam firing incident, Pakistan responded with responsibility. He stressed that Pakistan has always condemned terrorism in all forms. India’s attempts to blame Pakistan are seen as a distraction from its own actions in Kashmir. Moreover, India has failed to provide any evidence linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack.

During a meeting with the Turkish ambassador, the Prime Minister conveyed good wishes for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He also stated that Pakistan is open to an independent international investigation into the Pahalgam incident. If Turkey joins this investigation, Pakistan will welcome its involvement. He reiterated that Pakistan is committed to transparency and cooperation in this matter.

The Prime Minister added that India must respond to Pakistan’s offer for a fair and credible probe. He described India’s refusal as an effort to avoid scrutiny. He said Turkey’s support reflects the strong and historic brotherly ties between the two nations. Pakistan, he emphasized, is focusing on its economic recovery and long-term development goals.

On the other hand, the Turkish ambassador expressed support for Pakistan’s stance. He called for restraint and dialogue to ease regional tensions. He also highlighted the importance of peace and stability in South Asia. Turkey urged all sides to act responsibly during the ongoing crisis.