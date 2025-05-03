India lacks power and courage for war: Nayyer Ijaz

Pakistani actor Nayyer Ijaz recently stated that war is not beneficial for any nation. He appeared on a morning show and discussed various topics openly. Ijaz expressed his belief that India lacks the power and courage to engage in a war with Pakistan. He made these comments amidst rising tensions between the two countries. His remarks have sparked discussion in both Pakistan and India.

Ijaz also spoke about his past acting experiences. He recounted his role as a cruel Indian army major in a PTV drama about Kashmir. He described how he fully committed to portraying the character’s brutality. The character killed many innocent Kashmiris in the story. The role aimed to show the major’s efforts to stop Kashmiris from supporting Pakistan. He noted that actors had more time to prepare for roles in the past.

Addressing the current tensions and war rumors, Ijaz shared his perspective. He said that artists, like ordinary Pakistanis, feel worried about the situation. He suggested that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using the situation for political gain. Modi is playing with the emotions of his people for state elections, Ijaz claimed. He urged the Indian public to understand and condemn Modi’s alleged tactics.

Ijaz reiterated his view that war between Pakistan and India is unlikely. He believes war is a difficult undertaking. He highlighted that both nations are developing countries with limited resources. However, he warned that India should be cautious if Pakistanis are provoked. He firmly stated again that India does not possess the courage or strength for war. Therefore, in his opinion, war will not happen.