Pakistan stands firm: IMF program untouched by India’s plea

Pakistan has rejected India’s request to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). India asked the IMF to review Pakistan’s financial support program. Pakistan called this request politically motivated. Tensions are high after an attack in Kashmir on April 22. India blamed Pakistan for this attack.

An adviser to Pakistan’s finance ministry confirmed the IMF program is on track. Pakistan secured a $7 billion bailout last year. This program is important for the country’s economy. Pakistan also received $1.3 billion for climate resilience. The adviser stated the program is stabilizing Pakistan. Investor interest is also high, he added.

India’s move to pressure the IMF follows increased hostility. Both countries have suspended treaties and diplomatic ties. Airspace access has also been affected. New Delhi blamed Pakistan for the attack without proof. Islamabad has strongly denied these accusations. Pakistan wants an impartial international investigation.

Officials in Pakistan say India’s IMF action is political. They believe it is an attempt to isolate Pakistan. Neither India nor the IMF have publicly responded to Pakistan. This situation has caused global concern. The US has urged both countries to avoid conflict. The US also called for cooperation on terrorism. Pakistan says its counterterrorism efforts are well known.