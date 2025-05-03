Hyundai is Launching Pakistan’s First AWD Hybrid in its Segment.

Hyundai is reshaping the future of driving in Pakistan with the launch of the all-new TUCSON Hybrid 2025, the latest-generation global facelift and Pakistan’s first and only all-wheel drive (AWD) hybrid in its segment. Launching nationwide on 7th May 2025, this SUV isn’t just another upgrade, it’s a revolution in hybrid performance, design, and smart technology.

With two dynamic variants; AWD and FWD, priced at PKR 11,999,000 and PKR 10,999,000 respectively, the all-new TUCSON Hybrid offers unmatched value and innovation. Packed with 20+ Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features, it’s engineered for safety, comfort, and control on every journey.

From its striking new grille, futuristic lighting, and sculpted body lines, the facelifted TUCSON Hybrid brings the latest in Hyundai’s global design evolution. Under the hood, it combines advanced hybrid technology with AWD or FWD powertrains, giving you confidence on city streets, highways, and rugged terrain alike.

Thanks to intelligent Korean engineering, this SUV pairs a fuel-efficient petrol engine with an electric motor, delivering seamless power, reduced emissions, and lower fuel consumption, all while maximizing performance.

Step inside a cabin designed entirely around the driver, featuring – Fingerprint recognition, Memory seating, heated/ventilated seats, and heated steering wheel for total comfort, a Head-Up Display (HUD) to keep your eyes on the road and Hyundai SmartSense with over 20 ADAS features, including lane-keeping assist, forward collision-avoidance, and blind-spot detection.

This isn’t just a car, it’s a statement of technology, comfort, and confidence. With pre-bookings now open at Hyundai dealerships nationwide, the all-new TUCSON Hybrid marks a new chapter for Hyundai and sets a new benchmark for hybrid SUVs in Pakistan.

Visit your nearest dealership and be among the first ones to drive the future.