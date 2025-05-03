Five militants killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa security operations

Pakistan’s security forces carried out three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing five foreign militants. The operations were part of ongoing efforts to maintain security and stability in the region. In the first operation in Bajaur, security forces acted on a tip-off and killed three militants, including Fared Allah, a wanted terrorist.

In the second operation, two militants were killed in a gun battle in North Waziristan’s Dosali area. The third operation took place in Mohmand, where security forces destroyed a militant hideout. During this operation, two militants, including Lal Amir (also known as Ibrahim), were arrested.

These operations show that Pakistan’s security forces are committed to safeguarding the country. The forces are always on alert to prevent any threats to national peace and security. The military’s efforts to target militants continue to play a crucial role in stabilizing the region.

Earlier, between April 26 and 28, Pakistan’s forces killed 71 militants in operations along the Pak-Afghan border. Security forces also seized weapons, ammunition, and explosives. The military has vowed to continue fighting terrorism to protect the country’s stability.