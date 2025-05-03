India bans all imports from Pakistan after Kashmir attack

India has banned all direct and indirect imports from Pakistan. The decision came after a deadly shooting in Indian-occupied Kashmir. The Indian Ministry of Commerce changed its Foreign Trade Policy 2023 to apply this new restriction. Officials said the move was made in the country’s national interest and will stay in place until further notice.

Earlier, a firing incident in Pahalgam, a tourist spot in Kashmir, killed 26 people and injured many. Following the attack, India quickly blamed Pakistan without giving any proof. As a result, it also ended the Indus Waters Treaty and ordered all Pakistanis in India for medical reasons to leave. These actions show growing tensions between the two countries.

However, not everyone in India agrees with the government’s claims. Some opposition parties and even India’s allies raised serious questions. The former head of Indian intelligence agency RAW blamed the Modi government for security failure. Families of the victims also demanded a fair investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Pakistan strongly rejected the blame and offered to form a UN-led investigation commission. The move was meant to ensure a neutral probe. Despite this, India continued to act against Pakistan. These events have added more strain to already tense relations between the two nuclear neighbors.