US Vice President JD Vance said that Washington hopes India’s response to the recent attack in Indian Illegally Ocuppied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) does not trigger a broader regional conflict. “Our hope here is that India responds to this attack in a way that doesn’t lead to a broader regional conflict,” Vance said in an interview on Fox News. He added that Washington expects Pakistan to cooperate in tracking down and dealing with militants, “to the extent that they’re responsible.” The April 22 attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists, making it one of the worst assaults in the region since 2000. India has implied cross-border involvement, while Pakistan has rejected the claim and called for a neutral investigation.