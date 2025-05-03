CM Maryam sets June 30 deadline to accomplish Lahore Development Plan

“Ensure timely completion of Lahore Development Plan by setting monthly timelines,” Chief Minister Pubhab Maryam Nawaz Sharif tasked Senior Provincial Minister and Chief Secretary Punjab, while chairing a special meeting to review implementation of work on Lahore Development Plan. She conducted a visual inspection of different projects, and set 30 June deadline for the construction and rehabilitation of 3705 streets of Lahore Municipal Corporation and 230 streets of WASA.

Madam Chief Minister also set a final deadline for the construction and repair of WASA Works in 1573 streets. She noted,”Lahore Development Plan Phase-II includes construction and repair of streets and other projects in Allama Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti and Wagah Towns.” She highlighted,”Delay in completion of development schemes affects daily life of people.” She vowed,”I consider myself accountable to the public, I cannot tolerate any difficulty for them.”

Dutch Ambassador

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met the Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan, Henny de Vries. Renowned Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovelander and Pakistani footballer Kayanat Bokhari also participated. Matters pertaining to bilateral relations, trade, investment, promotion of sports and welfare of youth were discussed in the meeting.. The two leaders held a special discussion on the promotion of sports and establishment of people-to-people contacts through it.

The Chief Minister appreciated the warm welcome accorded to the famed Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovelander and Pakistani-origin Dutch footballer Kayanat Bokhari. She said that Pakistan and Netherlands hold a long-standing cordial relations adding that Pakistan-Netherlands bilateral relations have further deepened and expanded over the passage of time. She maintained that the presence of Dutch hockey legend is highly encouraging for the talented youth of Punjab.

The Chief Minister said, “Historically, Pakistan-Netherlands relations have led to a significant growth in the areas of trade, agriculture, education and capacity-building. We will further strengthen mutual cooperation in all fields including political, economic, cultural and sports. It is gratifying that the bilateral trade volume between the two countries has reached $2.3 billion. There is a vast potential for promoting economic cooperation between Pakistan and Netherlands.”

The Chief Minister said, “Sports like hockey and cricket can become a source of common passion between Pakistan and Netherlands. Floris Jan Bovelander’s working with the young players in Lahore will further strengthen our national sports hockey. Kayanat Bokhari has been declared as a role model for the youth female sportsperson. As the first female Chief Minister, promoting women’s participation and empowerment is my foremost priority.” She added, “By launching ‘Khelta Punjab’ program, the Punjab government is promoting sports facilities at the district, tehsil and village levels. The youth are being made part of positive healthy activities across Punjab.”