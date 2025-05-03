Zalmi down United by six wickets

Babar Azam and Maaz Sadaqat hit fifties as Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United by six wickets in the 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Mohammad Ali bagged three wickets as Peshawar Zalmi restricted Islamabad United to 143 in the 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

After opting to bat first, the defending champions were off to a strong start as Sahibzada Farhan and Kyle Mayers gave them a 58-run opening stand.

Farhan fell to Ahmed Daniyal after scoring 36 off 35 deliveries.

Mayers followed him to the dugout in the very next over after scoring 18 runs as the scoreboard showed 62/2 in 9.1 overs. Saim Ayub removed Salman Agha on four while Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan made 15 off eight before his dismissal.

Colin Munro’s 11-run knock came to an end as he fell victim to Mohammad Ali in the 14th over as United were reduced to 89/5.

The defending champions continued to lose wickets at intervals as Peshawar Zalmi bowlers kept a tight line and length throughout the innings.

Ben Dwarshuis played a crucial late-inning 33-run knock to help Islamabad United post 143 on the scoreboard.

For the Zalmi, Ali took three wickets while Luke Wood, Alzarri Joseph, Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat and Ahmed Daniyal picked up a wicket each.

The defending champions remain at the summit of the PSL 10 standings with 10 points in six matches, while Peshawar Zalmi are fifth in the standings with four points in six matches.