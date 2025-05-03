Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves at $15.25 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 15,251.8 million while the State Bank of Pakistan held reserves inched up to $ 10,214.4 million as of April 25, 2025. The central bank, in its weekly statement on liquid foreign reserves position, on Friday reported, “During the week ended on 25-Apr-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 9 million to US$ 10,214.4 million.” The breakup of the foreign reserves for the period under review depicted that net foreign reserves held by commercial banks, however, decreased to $ 5,037.4 million. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on April 18, 2025, were $ 15,436 million. Among them the central bank held foreign reserves recorded as $ 10,206 million while reserves of $ 5,230.1 million were held by the commercial banks.