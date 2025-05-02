Ambassador Tirmizi highlights Pakistan’s vision for economic integration

TRENDS Research and Advisory hosted a panel discussion Friday under the theme “Pakistan’s Vision for Future Economic Integration with Central and South Asia”, bringing together diplomats, policy experts, and regional analysts at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), delivered the keynote address and highlighted Pakistan’s ideal geographic position as a natural gateway connecting South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East. He emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to regional connectivity through infrastructure development, energy corridors such as CASA-1000 and TAPI, and multilateral platforms including the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Ambassador Tirmizi underscored peaceful coexistence and economic interdependence as the cornerstones of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He stated that Pakistan aims to transform itself into a regional trade and transit hub, leveraging initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for regional prosperity. He also highlighted Pakistan’s national economic agenda, which places strong emphasis on empowering youth and women to drive inclusive growth.

Responding to questions on recent regional developments, Ambassador Tirmizi noted that Pakistan has been one of the greatest victims of terrorism. He reiterated that violence in any form and anywhere in the world is condemnable. “Without credible evidence and proof, no one should jump to conclusions,” he said, stressing that mere blame games do not resolve complex regional issues.

On the Indus Waters Treaty, the Ambassador reaffirmed that it is an internationally recognized agreement that cannot be unilaterally suspended. Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, he acknowledged the suffering endured by the Afghan people and emphasized that the onus is on the current administration to curb cross-border infiltration. “Peace in Afghanistan is essential for peace in the wider region,” he added.

On Pakistan’s position regarding US-China relations, he noted, “Pakistan enjoys deep and historic ties with China, while the United States has remained a long-term ally. We believe both global powers must engage in constructive cooperation for global peace and economic stability,” he said.

Addressing Pakistan’s relations with the UAE and the Gulf region, Ambassador Tirmizi highlighted the immense potential for collaboration between Pakistan’s rich natural and human resources and the Gulf’s capital and investment capabilities. He paid rich tribute to the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for laying the foundation of the brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, ties that continue to strengthen with time.