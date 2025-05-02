PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 2,787.36 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Friday, gaining 2787.36 points, a positive change of 2.50 percent, closing at 114,113.94 points as compared to 111,326.58 points on last trading day.

A total of 372,363,708 shares were traded during the day as compared to 490,948,134 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 23.285 billion against Rs 31.124 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 445 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 311 of them recorded gains and 63 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 51 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Sui South Gas with 29,319,891 shares at Rs 40.25 per share, Cnergyico PK with 27,367,683 shares at Rs 7.11 per share and Bank of Punjab with 20,836,529 shares at Rs 9.69 per share. PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 436.63 per share closing at Rs 4,802.96 whereas runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 223.37 rise in its share price to close at Rs 3,173.37.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 461.63 per share price, closing at Rs 23,008.12, whereas the runner-up Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with Rs 30.05 decline in its per share price to Rs 1,162.34.