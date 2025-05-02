SBP injects over Rs 1.46 trillion

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), injected Rs 1,465.25 billion in the market through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday. The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 14 day tenors on May 02, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs 1,380.25 billion against 24 quotes while another Rs 85 billion were inserted through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO. For the Reverse Repo Purchase, the central bank received 23 quotes for the 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 1,587.1 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.03% to 12.12%. SBP accepted Rs 1,294.55 billion against 22 bids at 12.08% rate of return. The total amount offered at 12.08% was Rs 372 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 214.45 billion on a pro-rata basis. Moreover, the SBP also received 2 bids for a 14-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 85.7 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.09 to 12.10%. The SBP accepted both the quotes with the entire amount at 12.09% rate of return. Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for 7 and 14 day tenors and injected Rs 85 billion. The central bank received 2 bids for 7-day tenor offering an amount of Rs 85 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.09 to 12.12% while no bid was received for 14-day tenor. The SBP accepted the entire amount of both the quotes for 7-day tenor at a 12.09% rate of return.