Exports increase by 6.25% to $26.859 bn during Jul-April

The exports from the country increased by 6.25 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

Exports during July-April (2024-25) were recorded at $26.859 billion against $25.278 billion during July-April (2023-24), according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

On the other hand, imports into the country went up by 7.37 percent by growing from $44.900 billion last year to $48.210 billion during the first ten months of the current year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $21.351 billion against the deficit of $19.622 billion last year, showing an increase of 8.81 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports in April 2025 decreased by 8.93 percent to $2.141 billion from $2.351 billion in April 2024.

On the other hand, the imports went up by 14.09 percent by increasing from $4.846 billion to $5.529 billion, according to PBS data.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country came down by 19.05 percent when compared to the exports of $2.645 billion during March 2025.

The imports witnessed an increase of 14.52 percent when compared to the imports of $4.828 billion in March 2025, PBS reported.