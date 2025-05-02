‘Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge’ nominated for News & Documentary Emmy Award

Two-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been nominated at the 46thAnnual News and Documentary Emmy Awards for her critically acclaimed documentary “Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge.”

She has previously received 13 Emmy nominations and has won 5 awards.

Nominated in the category of Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary, the film – co-directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Trish Dalton – offers an intimate portrait of iconic fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. It joins a highly competitive slate that includes titles from Netflix, HBO, Hulu and PBS. Produced by the Sutter Road Picture Company and Fabiola BeracasaBeckman Media Production, the documentary premiered as the opening night feature at the 2024 Tribeca Festival and was released on Hulu to critical acclaim. It has already garnered global recognition, including the Cinema for Peace Dove Award for Women’s Empowerment.

“Diane’s story is one of unyielding courage and creative rebellion – a reminder that true leadership is born from authenticity, perseverance, and vulnerability. Brought to life by an all-female crew, this nomination is a celebration of every woman who refuses to be defined by limitations.”said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The documentary traces von Furstenberg’s remarkable life – from her beginnings as a young entrepreneur launching the iconic wrap dress in 1974, to her enduring status as a symbol of freedom, femininity and power.

The 46th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be held in Fall 2025. The nomination adds to Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s storied career, reinforcing her legacy as one of the most influential documentary filmmakers in the world.