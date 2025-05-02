Alizeh Shah breaks silence on death rumours!

Popular Pakistani actress Alize Shah has broken her silence over disturbing death rumours and the overwhelming negativity she continues to face on social media and in the press.

Known for her breakout roles in Ehd-e-Wafa, Ishq Tamasha, and Dil Moum Ka Dia, the young actress has recently made headlines not for her acting but for her visible withdrawal from the public eye.

Alizeh, who boasts 4.3 million followers on Instagram, sparked concern among fans when she deleted all her posts, leaving behind a cryptic caption saying, “I Quit.” She also updated her bio to “Not Dead”-a” direct response to circulating rumours about her death, which had grown so serious that news outlets reportedly contacted her family for confirmation.

In a heartfelt statement shared today, Alizeh revealed the toll online trolling has taken on her health. “The trolling, the constant criticism, the negativity didn’t just hurt me emotionally – it’s now affecting my physical health,” she wrote. “It reached a point where I had no choice but to isolate myself completely… I feel broken, exhausted, and overwhelmed in ways I can’t even explain.”

She described the trauma of her parents being asked by the media if she was dead, calling it “a cruel and heartbreaking invasion.” She pleaded for empathy, urging both fans and media to stop contacting her family and to allow her space to heal.

Despite the seriousness of her plea, much of social media remains divided. While some users have shown compassion and support, many others have mocked her vulnerability, continuing a pattern of online cruelty that Alizeh says has pushed her to the edge.

Mental health advocates and concerned fans are now calling for greater awareness and sensitivity, especially when discussing public figures. Whether or not Alizeh will return to showbiz remains uncertain, but her message is loud and clear: “Please, just let me breathe.”