Timothée Chalamet to receive honorary award at David Di Donatello Awards

Timothée Chalamet is set to receive the David for Cinematic Excellence honorary award at this year’s David di Donatello film awards.

The Donatello Awards are Italy’s biggest film event, which will be held on May 7, 2025, and will be hosted by Elena Sofia Ricci and Mika.

Piera Detassis, who is the President and Artistic Director of The Academy of Italian Cinema, talked about the honour Chalamet has to receive and called him “one of the most unpredictable and talented protagonists of international cinema today.”

The 71-year-old also quipped that the Interstellar star is “capable of being both an auteur performer and a star generating trends and styles.”

She added, “The Academy is delighted to award him the David for Cinematic Excellence, which is meant to be an acknowledgement of the great actor of quality and innovative films and at the same time, of the global protagonist.”

“It is important for us to remember how his worldwide recognition came about thanks to a wonderful Italian film, Call Me by Your Name, directed by one of our most internationally acclaimed directors, Luca Guadagnino. Essential and absolutely contemporary crossroads of cultures and visions, a match that David di Donatello is delighted to celebrate,” Detassis noted.

For the unversed, 2024 was a success for the 29-year-old American-French actor as he did two box office hits, including James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown and Dune: Part Two.