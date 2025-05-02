Emily Osment and more react to Nick Jonas comparing Disney Channel games to ‘Love Island’ ‘on crack’

For Nick Jonas, life is truly what you make it. Nearly a year after the Jonas Brothers member infamously compared the Disney Channel’s late-aughts summer reality competition The Disney Channel Games, which featured the biggest stars from across the network, to “Love Island on crack,” several of his fellow alums begged to differ.

“It was mostly just sweating,” Hannah Montanastar Emily Osment wrote on an Instagram post about the topic on April 30, “and riding the rock n roller coaster for me dawg.” And Lucas Grabeel, who played Ryan in High School Musical franchise, concurred that the primary memory of the summer series-which took place in 2006, 2007 and 2008-was the heat.

“All I remember was that it was so hot,” the now-40-year-old recalled. “and that I wanted to be one of the adults commentating on the games instead of competing.”

Meanwhile, Nick-who previously dated both Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez during the height of their respective Disney fames-had a different memory of what the games entailed when he compared them to Love Island. “The Disney Channel Games were basically the Olympics, but where they would bring in a hundred-ish Disney Channel stars from all over the world and make us compete in silly games,” Nick-who along with brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas starred in several Disney franchises, including Camp Rock alongside Demi Lovato-recalled on The Tonight Show in 2024. “They would put a bunch of teenagers in the Disney park after hours and just say, ‘Let’s see what happens.’