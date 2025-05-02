In times of conflict, the first casualty is always the truth and the Indian media’s recent reporting on Pakistan proves that maxim once again.

Following the tragic Pahalgam attack, for which India swiftly and unilaterally blamed Pakistan without initiating any investigation or presenting evidence, the media ecosystem in India descended into jingoism. Among the most glaring examples was the false claim that Pakistan had closed the Wagah border crossing to prevent its own citizens from returning from India. This was not only untrue but easily verifiable–easily checked by a reporter by visiting the border crossing.

Quite interestingly, the Foreign Office has rejected Indian media claims. But the damage was done. The last week has seen New Delhi plunging deeper and deeper into the abyss. Within hours after the incident, the Indian government took several decisions: giving an ultimatum to the Pakistani High Commission staff in New Delhi to leave the country and asking Pakistani citizens in India to leave by April 30.

But that was not the end. New Delhi has further increased tensions by adopting an offensive posture, sending out signals that it would strike Pakistan.

All these measures just show that the arrogant Modi government holds such animosity for Pakistan that whatever happens in India, the blame falls on Pakistan. A systematic campaign has been launched under which Muslims are being targeted all across India. Be it a Muslim living in Kashmir, Bihar or Maharashtra, the venom being spurted out against Muslims has no comparison.

Indian forces are continuing their raids, demolishing houses of Kashmiris and maltreating people: all on the orders of the home ministry and the occupied Kashmir’s governor.

Unfortunately, these actions are being glorified by the equally hardline irresponsible and biased Indian media. Ergo, Islamabad must go beyond reactive denials. It should actively engage international human rights and media watchdogs to document and expose this campaign of disinformation and communal aggression. *