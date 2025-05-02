Sindh Ombudsman continues to address citizen concerns

The Provincial Ombudsman Sindh office continues to redress public complaints filed against government departments. The issue of delay in verification of M.Ed degree by Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur of Rehana Yasmin, a resident of Jacobabad, has been resolved. The petitioner Rehana Yasmin had taken the stand that Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur is not verifying her M.Ed degree, due to which the offer letter of her primary school teacher is pending. The petitioner thanked the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh for resolving the complaint.

On the other hand, Mashooq Ali, a resident of Jacobabad, in his complaint, requested the intervention of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh against the Controller of Examinations, BISE Larkana, to mistakenly declare him absent in the Islamiyat paper of the Matriculation Examinations for the year 2024 and not resolving his complaint. After the intervention of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, the complainant Mashooq Ali was provided justice. Similarly, the complaint filed in the Provincial Ombudsman Office by Sarfaraz Azeem, a resident of PECHS Karachi, against Ghulam Mohammad Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur against the delay in payment of dues of more than 900,000 rupees related to the supply of various medical equipment was also resolved.

The petitioner Sarfaraz Azeem expressed his gratitude to the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh for resolving the complaint. In addition, the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput has said that the increase in registering public complaints against government departments is an expression of trust in the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh; we are dealing with old complaints quickly while taking steps to resolve new complaints in at least 90 days.