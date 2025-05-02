SHC grants bail to Sahir Hassan in drug case

The Sindh High Court on Friday granted bail to Sahir Hassan, son of veteran actor Sajid Hassan, in a drug recovery case, directing him to submit a surety bond worth Rs1 million.

A constitutional bench of the high court approved the bail plea following arguments from both parties. The accused had earlier been booked under narcotics charges, with the case being investigated by the Karachi South police. According to details, an interim challan had been submitted by the investigation officer last month before the court of the Judicial Magistrate South. In the challan, the accused allegedly confessed to transferring proceeds from drug sales to a bank account maintained by his father’s manager. The challan further stated that the said manager had been summoned by the court and granted an opportunity to defend himself. He was directed to present relevant bank statements and documents proving his innocence. However, the manager has yet to produce any such evidence or financial records.