Four dead as bus overturns in Karachi

As many as four passengers died and 14 others received critical injuries when a bus in which they were travelling suddenly overturned in Karachi due to over-speeding on Friday. The accident occurred at Link Road of Gulshan-e-Jadeed area of Karachi. Soon after receiving the report of the incident, Rescue 1122 team reached the site and shifted the dead and injured persons to Jinnah Hospital. Three out of four dead persons were later identified as Kausar aged 25, Abdul Ghafoor 58 and Ghulam Farid was 25 years old. Rescue sources further said that all the injured were under treatment at the hospital while dead bodies were lying in Jinnah Hospital for completion of medico-legal procedure. Doctors said that three injured persons were in serious condition. Rescue teams were present at the site of accident and further investigation was under way.