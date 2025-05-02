‘Pakistan saw ‘sharp’ 22 percent decline in militant attacks in April’

Pakistan witnessed a sharp decline in militant attacks during April, an Islamabad-based think tank said in its report this week, saying that they dropped by a whopping 22 percent compared to the previous month, March.

The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank, said in its monthly report that both militant attacks and resultant casualties dropped sharply compared to March.

Pakistan’s security forces have been battling twin insurgencies in its northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and southwestern Balochistan provinces. In KP, the Pakistani Taliban frequently carry out some of the deadliest attacks against security forces while in Balochistan, Pakistani troops are battling ethnic Baloch separatists seeking independence from the state.

“The number of militant attacks fell by 22 percent— from 105 in March to 82 in April— while fatalities and injuries declined by 63 percent and 49 percent, respectively,” the PICSS said in its press release on Thursday.

The report said Pakistani security forces killed 203 militants in various operations throughout the month. Militants formed an overwhelming majority (73 percent) of the total fatalities in April, while only four casualties were reported. Of these, two were civilians and two were security personnel, it added.

“A total of 287 people were killed in April due to militant violence and security operations, down from 335 in March,” the think tank said.

The report said April also marked the lowest monthly death toll among security forces since June 2024, noting that civilian deaths also dropped significantly last month.

“PICSS attributed these improvements to proactive intelligence-led operations and enhanced border vigilance,” it said.

The report said the most “consequential development” of the month was a two-phase military operation near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border that targeted a large group of infiltrating Pakistani Taliban militants.

“At least 71 militants were killed— making it the biggest loss suffered by the group in a single operation to date,” the report said.

The think tank also noted the resurgence of attacks on local peace committee members in tribal districts who have historically resisted militant infiltrations.

“The resurgence of attacks on these volunteers, particularly in the tribal districts, suggests that groups like the TTP [Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan] are attempting to reassert dominance by silencing local resistance structures,” it said.

The report said mainland KP recorded 37 militant attacks in April, marginally down from 42 in March while tribal districts reported 17 attacks last month, slightly down from 18 in March. Balochistan witnessed 21 militant attacks in April, compared to 35 in March while Punjab reported three and Sindh four attacks in April.

It said Pakistan’s capital Islamabad remained peaceful in April, with no militant attacks reported for the second consecutive month.