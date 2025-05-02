Lightning kills 2, injures 24

A powerful thunderstorm and heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Lahore leaving two people dead and 24 others injured, while nine buildings suffered partial damage, the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed on Friday.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, strong winds accompanying the downpour caused structural damage and casualties across various parts of the city. In the wake of the devastation, the authority has issued a severe weather alert for the entire Punjab province. Heavy rains accompanied by lightning are expected to continue until May 4.

The PDMA has warned of possible lightning strikes over the next three days, while hilly areas such as Murree and Galiyat may experience landslides due to persistent rainfall. Rainfall has been forecast for Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, and Bahawalpur divisions, raising concerns over urban flooding and infrastructure damage.

Director General of PDMA Punjab, Irfan Ali Kathia, advised the public to avoid going outdoors unnecessarily during stormy conditions. “The chances of lightning strikes are significantly high. People should stay indoors and avoid open spaces,” he cautioned. He also emphasised that the Punjab government will ensure financial support for the affected families under its emergency relief policy. Rescue teams and district administrations across Punjab have been placed on high alert to respond swiftly to any emergencies. Citizens have been urged to immediately contact the PDMA helpline at 1129 in case of emergencies or weather-related hazards.