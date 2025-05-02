TikTok fined €530 million by EU for data privacy violations

TikTok has been hit with a €530 million ($600 million) fine by the EU’s Data Protection Commissioner (DPC). The penalty comes after the platform failed to meet EU standards in protecting user data. The DPC found that TikTok allowed personal data to be accessed by staff in China, which raised concerns about potential access by Chinese authorities.

The company disagreed with the ruling, arguing it followed EU-approved legal frameworks to secure user data. TikTok emphasized that it has never provided EU user data to Chinese authorities, despite some staff in China having limited access to the data.

The DPC also pointed out that TikTok recently admitted to storing some EU user data in China, though it was later deleted. This revelation led to additional scrutiny, and the company was ordered to stop transferring data to China unless it complies with EU standards.

This fine follows another penalty in 2023 when TikTok was fined €345 million for mishandling children’s data. TikTok plans to appeal the latest ruling, claiming it could have significant effects on other global companies operating in Europe.