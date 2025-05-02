Warehouses Saved: Railways Minister halts sealing drive

In a significant development, the federal government has ordered an immediate halt to the sealing of private properties and warehouses by Pakistan Railways in the vicinity of Lahore’s Ring Road, Krul Ghatti, and Badami Bagh. The move comes following strong protest and representation from the business community, spearheaded by Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Captain Shahin Khalid Butt, and prominent trader leader Kamran Hameed Butt.

The matter, which had stirred considerable unrest among traders due to perceived arbitrary actions by railway authorities, was taken up at the highest level during a high-level meeting with Federal Minister for Railways, Hanif Abbasi, held at the Railway Headquarters.

During the meeting, MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Capt. Shahin Butt raised the concerns of affected traders with clarity and urgency, stressing the economic damage and psychological stress caused by the sealing of legally owned warehouses. Kamran Hameed Butt, widely recognized in commercial circles as a vocal advocate for business rights, played a key role in organizing and leading the trader representation.

As a direct outcome of the deliberations, Minister Hanif Abbasi instructed railway authorities to immediately halt all unjustified operations and to de-seal the affected properties. He appointed Chief Engineer Railways, Aamir Ali, as the head of a special committee to oversee the process and ensure that no further actions are taken without due legal justification.

“We have not allowed encroachment on even a single inch of Railway land,” said the Minister, “but it is equally unacceptable to harass any legitimate business owner under the pretext of enforcement.”

He further warned railway officials to differentiate between genuine businessmen and land grabbers, stating, “It is not my policy, nor will I allow any officer under my command, to trouble any law-abiding entrepreneur. Strict action will be taken against those who do so.”

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce, which had previously issued a strong statement condemning the sealing actions, was lauded by the trader community for its timely and courageous stance. Leading figures such as Umar Sarfraz, Mian Anjum Nisar, Muhammad Ali Mian, Qamar Sarfraz, and Ehsan – Chairman of the Pakistan Pipe and Steel Mills Association – expressed their gratitude for the chamber’s support.