Rainfall predicted for second consecutive day in KP, Punjab, AJK

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and rainfall are expected on Friday in various regions of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), Punjab, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, according to Pakistan’s Meteorological Department.

The department said strong winds and heavy rain may hit isolated areas in Islamabad, the Potohar region, northeastern and central Punjab, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hailstorms and downpours are also likely at a few locations, forecasters warned. In upper Sindh and northeastern Balochistan, rain with thunder and dust storms is expected during the evening and night hours.

Yesterday, a powerful thunderstorm accompanied by torrential rain swept across Islamabad, significantly cooling the federal capital and bringing a refreshing change to the weather.

According to media reports, the storm was marked by strong winds and heavy rainfall, breaking the intense heat spell that had gripped the city. Thick, dark clouds blanketed the sky, plunging the city into near darkness in the middle of the day, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of nighttime.

The twin city of Rawalpindi also experienced extreme weather conditions. Dust storms and high-speed winds severely reduced visibility, disrupted daily life, and caused traffic congestion on major roads. Several business centers, hotels, and restaurants were forced to shut down temporarily due to the storm. Rainfall accompanied by strong gusts was also reported across Rawalpindi.

Moreover, power supply was disrupted in multiple cities across Punjab on Thursday after heavy rainfall and strong winds caused widespread feeder trips, officials said.

In Lahore, wind gusts reaching up to 100 km/h were followed by showers that led to more than 565 power feeders tripping, according to power distribution authorities.

In Faisalabad, 150 feeders were affected by the downpour, while Islamabad saw significant disruption, though officials reported that over 80% of power had since been restored.

Rain also impacted several areas including Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Kamoke, Hafizabad, Sialkot, and Wazirabad. Showers were also reported in Chakwal, Jhelum and Bahawalnagar.

In Mianwali, intense rain and hailstorm were recorded. In Sargodha, a house wall collapsed due to the storm, killing one person and injuring four children.