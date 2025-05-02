Farmers hopes dim as solar tube-well programme faces delays?

The promise of relief from soaring energy costs through Punjab government’s ambitious solar tube-well programme is fading for thousands of farmers across the province. What was once envisioned as a beacon of sustainable agriculture, offering substantial subsidies for converting to solar power, is facing delays.

Farmers, many of whom operate on small to medium-sized landholdings between one and 25 acres, had pinned their hopes on this initiative. The offered subsidies – Rs. 500,000 for tube-wells up to 10kW, Rs. 750,000 for those up to 15kW, and Rs. 1 million for capacities up to 20kW – represented a significant opportunity to escape the burden of hefty electricity bills and the fluctuating prices of diesel fuel. Over 450,000 farmers submitted their applications on government portal, but now they seem to be disillusioned about the future of the future.

Farmers are left wondering when, or even if, they will receive the promised support. The initial excitement has morphed into frustration as they continue to grapple with high operational costs, while the prospect of a cleaner, cheaper energy source remains elusive.

Adding to the farmers’ concerns are reports suggesting a potential shift in the government’s approach. The initial plan involved a centralized bidding process managed by the Water Management Wing of the Punjab Agriculture Department, which was later transferred to the Punjab Energy Department. Sources say that this transition may have contributed to the current impasse, citing a lack of technical expertise in handling the complex procurement process within the new overseeing body.

Farmers say that there are whispers of a significant policy change, with the government reportedly considering abandoning the centralized bidding altogether in favour of direct subsidy disbursement for agricultural inputs. While the underlying goal of promoting solar energy in agriculture might remain, the uncertainty surrounding the implementation mechanism leaves farmers in a precarious position, unsure of the future of this vital support.

Meanwhile, pre-qualified vendors, who underwent a rigorous and lengthy bidding process and invested significant resources, are also deeply concerned by the delays. Sources claim that these vendors are reportedly preparing to pursue legal action. This development adds another layer of complexity to the already stalled programme, potentially further delaying the much-needed relief for Punjab’s farmers.