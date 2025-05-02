Inflation slides to record low of 0.3% in April

Pakistan’s headline inflation cooled to 0.3% year-on-year (YoY) in April 2025, down sharply from 17.3% a year earlier and 0.7% in March, driven by broad-based declines across food and energy categories, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported.

According to brokerage firm Arif Habib Limited, inflation has fallen to an all-time low level.

Data published on Friday revealed that on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, CPI fell 0.8%, as compared to an increase of 0.9% in March.

Urban inflation eased to 0.5% annually, with rural inflation dipping by 0.1%. Urban CPI fell 0.7% and rural CPI slid 1.0% on a MoM basis.

Inflation has been consistently falling. During July to April (10MFY25) inflation was recorded at 4.73%; contrary to this, during July to April FY24 inflation rate was pegged at 25.97%.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), a key gauge of essential items, also recorded a 3.2% year-on-year decline, deepening from a 2.3% fall in March. On a monthly basis, SPI fell 1.7%.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages saw steep declines. Perishable food items plunged 26.7% year-on-year, while wheat prices were down 36% and onions tumbled nearly 75%. In contrast, some staples like pulse moong and butter rose 29.8% and 24.5%, respectively.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation also showed relief, falling 2.2% year-on-year in April, compared with a 1.6% drop the previous month. WPI slipped 1.3% from March, when it had posted a 0.3% increase.

Core inflation – excluding food and energy – eased to 7.4% in urban areas and 9.0% in rural regions, down from 8.2% and 10.2% in March, respectively. However, on a monthly basis, core inflation edged higher, with urban prices rising 1.3% and rural prices 0.9%.

Housing, water, electricity, gas, and fuels fell 2.6% YoY, with electricity charges alone dropping 26.6%. Non-food categories showed mixed trends: education surged 10.9% while transport costs fell 3.9% annually.

The trimmed mean core inflation rate, seen as a measure of underlying inflation trends, declined to 3.8% in urban areas and 3.3% in rural areas year-on-year. Month-on-month, it held steady at 0.3% in urban areas and fell 0.1% in rural regions.