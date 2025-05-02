Pak Pavilion at Osaka Kansai expo draws crowds

At the bustling Osaka Kansai Expo site, a standout attraction has emerged in the form of the Pakistan Pavilion, nestled in a corner of Commons D. Drawing long queues of visitors, the pavilion immerses guests in a surreal, cave-like environment where nearly everything, from the floor to towering pillar-like structures is made from Pakistan’s iconic pink rock salt. Originally planning a “Type A” pavilion, where countries construct their own buildings, Pakistan opted instead for a “Type C” shared-space pavilion. Despite the reduced scale, the display has made a strong impression. The limited area was packed with approximately 12 tons of pink salt to create what organizers call a “salt garden,” themed around “the universe inside a grain of salt.” Pakistan is among the world’s top producers of rock salt, particularly from the Salt Range in Punjab, a 300-kilometer-long mountain range rich in iron-laden pink salt. The famed Khewra Salt Mine in this region, a popular tourist destination, houses not only a mosque but also a facility offering halotherapy—a traditional salt-based treatment that is also practiced in Europe. At the pavilion, visitors can experience a replica of this therapy. Surrounded by nearly two-meter-high salt pillars, attendees are treated to bursts of salty steam emitted from wall vents every 50 minutes.