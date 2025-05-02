Pakistan on the verge of an automotive revolution

HRL Engineering stands at the forefront of Pakistan’s construction sector, setting new benchmarks for quality, efficiency, and visionary development. With a legacy of excellence, the company has been instrumental in shaping the country’s infrastructure, delivering cutting-edge solutions across urban development, industrial projects, and groundbreaking engineering ventures including Capital Smart City and Lahore Smart City.

Aligned with Pakistan’s vision to drive a New Energy Vehicle (NEV) revolution and combat climate change in order to achieve 30% electric vehicle adoption and 60% renewable energy in its national energy mix by 2030 – HRL’s new venture ‘Capital Smart Motors’, is leading the charge towards electric mobility. With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, aiming to make electric and hybrid vehicles accessible to all — from ultra- luxury to value-driven, covering the masses with the best price offering while focusing on the importance of building a complete eco-system of setting up charging infrastructure, CKD plant and battery manufacturing and recycling alongwith digital integration.

Capital Smart Motors (CSM) proudly announces the introduction of the global players to the Pakistani market, including:

Geely (JeeLee) Zeekr: A ‘Global Premium EV’ brand with cutting-edge technologies.

Geely (JeeLee) Riddara: No. 1 EV Pickup of China – A powerful and comfortable vehicle built-on SUV platform.

Geely (JeeLee) Farizon: A global leader in New Energy Commercial vehicles including buses, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy-Duty Trucks with a breakthrough in Methanol fuel technology supporting coal and other biofuels.

DongFeng Forthing: The First Range Extended EV SUV to be offered in Pakistan with a range of 1,000 KMs and advanced features.

Jahanzaib Zahid – Group Vice Chairman, quotes “We are not just bringing electric cars; we are promoting a vision of a smarter, cleaner, and more sustainable Pakistan.”

Imran Zahid – Executive Director, CSM reiterated “Capital Smart Motors is a complete ecosystem. From vehicle sales to after-sales service, charging infrastructure to digital integration, everything is covered.”

Abid Saeed Usmani – Chief Operating Officer for CSM addressed “This venture contributes to infrastructure development of the country by generating direct and in-direct jobs, reduce carbon emissions, disrupt the energy and automotive industry, and make sustainable energy accessible to all.”