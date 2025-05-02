Regional training course concluded

The 10-day Regional Training Course (RTC) on Developing Climate Smart Agriculture Using Nuclear and Isotopic Techniques concluded here on Friday. Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB), a premier agricultural research institute of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) hosted the RTC in collaboration with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Dr. Masood Iqbal, Member Science, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, was the chief guest on this occasion.

He said PAEC is working on the application of nuclear technology for peace and development in various fields. The efforts are proving fruitful in achieving United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Member Science added that four agricultural research institutes of PAEC including NIA Tandojam, NIFA Peshawar, NIBGE and NIAB Faisalabad have so far developed 159 high yield and climate-smart varieties of different crops and 68 of them are currently in use in the field.

Dr. Masood Iqbal further said climate change poses an unprecedented threat to food security. To mitigate this challenge, the role of nuclear and isotopic techniques has proved useful in enhancing crop resilience and making them more sustainable.

The chief guest concluded his speech by saying that participants of the training course are like a family, although they hail from different parts of the world. And by staying close to each other, sharing and collaborating, they can conquer any challenge including climate-related issues.

Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, Director of the training course from NIAB, presented an overview of the training course which included theoretical as well as practical modules in the form of field visits as well as hands-on-training. Dr. M. Yussouf Saleem, Director NIAB, delivered a vote of thanks and shared with the audience that 45 participants from 21 countries including Pakistan were trained during the 10-day training course. Of them, 36 were foreigners and 9 were from Pakistan whereas two Experts of IAEA were there as resource persons.

During the closing session, participants from Thailand and Bangladesh expressed views about the regional training course and thanked IAEA, PAEC and especially NIAB for conducting such a useful training course aimed at coping with the effects of climate change by using nuclear and isotopic techniques. They expressed satisfaction on the perfect arrangements and hospitable attitude of the organizers.

On this occasion, Dr. Mohammad Zaman, Section Head on Soil, Water Management and Crop Nutrition Program at the IAEA, Vienna, addressed the closing ceremony through video link. He appreciated the role of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission for useful collaboration with IAEA and NIAB for providing the platform to execute such collaborative trainings. He said the training course was a great opportunity to build linkages among the countries for sharing knowledge and research results.