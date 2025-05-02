Alkhidmat Foundation holds ceremony to honour Palestinian graduates

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan hosted a dignified ceremony at its head office in Lahore to honor 27 Palestinian students from Gaza who recently completed their Bachelor of Dental Surgery degrees in Pakistan under the Gaza Health Outreach Program for Education (HOPE), an initiative by Alkhidmat and its partners.

The event was attended by a number of distinguished guests, including President of Alkhidmat Foundation Prof. Dr. Hafeez Ur Rehman, Secretary General Syed Waqas Jafri, Dean of Al-Azhar University Gaza Dr. Mohammad Riyaz Zaghbour, Dr. Yousaf Sheikh of Doctors of Rehman UK, Alkhidmat Europe’s President Dr. Hamid Farooq, and Principal of the University of Lahore Dr. Mehwish. Faculty members and representatives from various departments were also present at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hafeez Ur Rehman expressed that it was a matter of pride for Pakistan to host students from Gaza. He said that Alkhidmat Foundation, in collaboration with Global Relief Trust (GRT), Doctors of Rehman UK, and the University of Lahore, along with other welfare and educational partners, is currently providing scholarships to 409 Palestinian students from Gaza in Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan. These scholarships cover academic expenses, accommodation, food, and medical care and include a monthly stipend as well.

He added that four batches of Palestinian students have now completed their graduation, and celebratory events have previously been held in Istanbul, Turkey; PMDC Islamabad; Foundation University Islamabad; and the University of Lahore.

Dr. Rehman also shared that Alkhidmat Foundation has dispatched 3,800 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza as part of a joint initiative involving the Government of Pakistan and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). A total of 20 special aircraft and four cargo ships have been used to transport relief supplies from Pakistan.

Alkhidmat’s field office in Cairo, Egypt, continues to oversee relief operations, which include the sponsorship of orphaned children and support for affected families in Gaza.