When Tragedy Trends: Pahalgam and the war of narratives

Almost a fortnight has passed since gun-shots in the high meadow above Pahalgam echoed across South Asia – yet the clamour they provoked in cyberspace still reverberates louder than any rifle-crack.

What should have been a straightforward inquiry became, almost instantly, a contest over narrative territory. Delhi’s line was fixed within minutes: “Pakistan-sponsored terrorists”. Indian ministers tweeted identical lines of blame, and hundreds of party-aligned social-media accounts repeated those lines almost word for word. No documentation, no intercepts, no evidence – just a headline repeated until it sounded like proof.

Islamabad answered with the one step most likely to expose dishonesty: it invited outsiders to inspect the crime-scene. The National Security Committee endorsed a neutral investigation; Defence Minister Khawaja Asif even said China or Russia could lead it.

That open-doors stance has yet to draw even a formal acknowledgement from New Delhi, which instead resorted to penalties: diplomats were expelled, over-flight rights cancelled, visas torn up and – most startling – the Indus Waters Treaty was “frozen,” weaponising a river pact that had survived every war since 1960. Islamabad answered by closing its air-space to Indian aircraft and warning that tampering with the Indus would be treated as an act of war.

Both capitals insisted they were reacting, not provoking, yet the speed of escalation betrayed a different truth: in the information age whoever owns the story owns the initiative.

The first battlefield was X (formerly Twitter). By nightfall four of Pakistan’s five top trends mocked India’s version: #IndianFalseFlag, #PahalgamDramaExposed, #ModiExposed – 14 000 posts in sixteen hours for the false flag tag alone. Inside India an opposing torrent rose under #PakSponsoredTerror and #PakistanTerrorError, with more than five hundred near-identical tweets posted in the first quarter-hour, a tell-tale sign of an artificial and organized “IT cell” push.

This digital mobilisation is something the India’s ruling party has spent the past one decade perfecting. Its social-media wings maintain WhatsApp “blast lists” that can push a slogan to tens of thousands of local groups in seconds. Volunteer influencers receive pre-written text and graphics each morning; bots amplify the first wave until algorithms lift it into the trending column. By the time fact-checkers catch up, the narrative has already hardened into “common sense.”

But, Delhi’s InfoWar strategy went beyond amplification to outright censorship. Within 48 hours it geo-withheld Islamabad’s official X handle, blocked Pakistan’s defence minister on the same platform, and banned sixteen Pakistani YouTube channels as “misleading.”.

This firewall completely quarantined India’s digital space and kept Indian users from even seeing Pakistan’s invitation to a joint probe. In information-warfare jargon, this was a classic case of narrative containment: let only one version circulate inside the homeland, starve all others.

Television sealed the bubble. Prime-time anchors repeated “Terror Sponsored from Across the Border” while quoting unnamed “intelligence sources” about Pakistani gunmen, yet offered no ballistics, phone intercepts or DNA matches.

Western analysts quietly asked Delhi for documentation; none surfaced. What did surface were fresh troop columns in the Kashmir Valley, house-to-house searches, and the detention of more than 1500 residents in the first week.

Contrast that with Islamabad’s posture. Pakistan invited neutral investigators, briefed foreign capitals, kept its own retaliation limited to proportional diplomatic measures, and-most tellingly – did not shut Indian voices out of its information space. Indian outlets remained freely accessible in Pakistan; no mirror-image geo-blocking occurred.

So what explains this blatant warmongering, coupled with artificial narrative spins from the Indian side?

Well, domestic politics offers one answer. The ruling party faces sputtering job growth, farm-sector protests, and awkward questions over civil liberties. Nothing drowns that noise like a security crisis with Pakistan. A foreign scapegoat unites constituencies that would otherwise quarrel. Pulwama delivered an election landslide in 2019; Pahalgam re-activates the same chemistry in 2025.

So what now?

Pakistan cannot assume facts will prevail on their own; information warfare is now a standing feature of the sub-continental equation.

Islamabad’s first defence is radical transparency. Invite UN specialists, forensic teams, even neutral observers and place all data on the table. Nothing punctures a propaganda balloon faster than public documentation released before the spin cycle begins.

Second, build a rapid-response digital unit that highlights disinformation without amplifying it. Here, the role of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting is crucial in utilizing it’s PR strength – both national (through PID) and international (through External Publicity Wing) – and it’s digital media wings to flag bot swarms, publish easy-to-share debunks, and partner with regional fact-checking groups to give neutral audiences a one-click path to primary sources.

Third, diplomacy. Pakistan has allies with global tech reach and diplomatic weight – China, Turkey, the GCC states. By lining up those partners behind the call for an open inquiry, Islamabad shifts the conversation from “Pak-vs-India blame game” to “Why is India refusing oversight?” That reframing will not convince India’s domestic audience, but it does resonate in world capitals that prize due process.

India’s leaders might calculate that narrative dominance is worth the diplomatic fallout. Yet when a government builds foreign policy on half-truths it eventually collides with the whole truth, and the crash is rarely graceful.

Evidence first, emotion later – that is the only doctrine that can keep South Asia from sliding into crisis every time a gunman pulls a trigger and a hashtag goes viral.

Qasim Farooq is a LUMS Graduate and civil servant, currently serving as Information Officer at Press Information Department. He can be reached at: qasimf95@gmail.com