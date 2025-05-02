Earthquake on Chile’s southern coast sparks tsunami threat

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Drake Passage between Cape Horn and Antarctica at a depth of just 10 km (6 miles) on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said. Chile’s SENAPRED disaster agency said a coastal area of Magallanes region in the southern tip of the country should be evacuated due to the risk of a tsunami. “We’re calling to evacuate the coast in the whole region of Magallanes,” President Gabriel Boric said on X, adding that all the states resources would be made available to deal with any impact. Videos on social media showed people calmly evacuating as sirens blared in the background. Chile’s Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (SHOA) estimated that waves will reach bases in Antarctica and cities in Chile’s extreme south in the coming hours. Chile’s Antarctic institute (INAHC) told Reuters that bases were being evacuated. SENAPRED said it was establishing a state of precaution, an alert associated with minor tsunamis. NOAA said that waves from 0.3 to 1 meter were expected in Antarctica and waves measuring 1 meter to 3 meters were expected in Chile.