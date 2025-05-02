Salman Ali Agha blames batting collapse for United’s defeat

Islamabad United’s stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha blamed a sudden batting collapse for their six-wicket loss to Peshawar Zalmi. He said the team wanted to test all players before crucial matches, but poor shot selection cost them.

United were bowled out cheaply, setting a low target of 144. Zalmi lost early wickets but recovered strongly through Babar Azam and debutant Maaz Sadaqat. The pair added a vital 100-run stand.

Maaz played a brilliant knock of 55, while Babar stayed unbeaten with 53. Their efforts helped Zalmi chase down the target in just 17 overs. Max Bryant hit the winning runs to seal the win.

This was Islamabad’s second loss of the season. Despite the defeat, they remain at the top of the PSL 10 table with 10 points.