Zalmi beat Islamabad as PSL 10 points table shifts

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United by six wickets in Lahore, handing the defending champions their second loss of the season. Chasing 144, Zalmi recovered from early setbacks to seal the win in the 17th over.

Young Maaz Sadaqat starred on debut with a quick 55, while captain Babar Azam scored an unbeaten 53. The pair added a crucial 100-run stand, steering Zalmi out of trouble after early wickets fell.

Despite the loss, Islamabad United still lead the PSL 10 points table with 10 points from seven matches. Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators follow closely with nine points each, separated by net run rate.

Karachi Kings hold fourth place with eight points, while Zalmi move to fifth with six points. Multan Sultans, with only one win in eight games, have been knocked out of the tournament.